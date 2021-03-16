31-year old Alycia Meyn was last seen in Nanaimo on March 5th. (Photo provided by RCMP)

UPDATE: The RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 31-year-old woman last seen on March 5, 2021 has been located.

PREVIOUS:

Vancouver Island RCMP officers are hoping to locate a missing Nanaimo woman.

31-year old Alycia Meyn was last seen in Nanaimo on March 5th.

Police describe her as approximately 5’6 and 110lbs with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She has numerous tattoos and piercings including septum and dimple piercings.

“Alycia has connections in Ladysmith, Nanaimo and Campbell River,” said Cst. Monika Terragni, Media Relations Officer, Comox Valley RCMP.

“It is possible she has travelled outside the Comox Valley and might be staying in another community on the Island.”

Police say they are also looking for a man (pictured below) who might be associated with Alycia and/or have information about her whereabouts.

If you see Alycia Meyn, know where she is, or know the identity of the man pictured above, please call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.