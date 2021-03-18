A Vancouver Island man has died following a logging accident near Port McNeill.

At around 12:30 pm on Monday, March 15th, RCMP received reports of a workplace fatality at a logging facility on Mount Connolly.

Officers arrived to find a 41-year-old man from Comox dead. Police say his identity won’t be disclosed.

While the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation, Sgt. Curtis Davis of the Port McNeill RCMP says “criminality is not suspected.”

The BC Coroners Service and WorkSafe BC are also investigating, police add.

This comes just weeks after a fatal accident claimed the life of a forestry worker southwest of Gold River on March 1st.