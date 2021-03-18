Time is about to run out for the holder of an unclaimed Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $1 million.

The unclaimed ticket was purchased in the North Island region, which begins at Qualicum Beach and extends northward to Comox, Courtenay, and Campbell River, as well as Alert Bay, Telegraph Cove, Port Hardy, Coal Harbour, Port McNeill, among other municipalities.

The ticket was purchased at one of the 117 lottery retailers in this region.

The ticket holder(s) has until 11:59:59 p.m. tonight (March 18th) before it expires.

BCLC is encouraging players who purchased a ticket for the March 18th, 2020 draw in this region to check their tickets for the winning number: 19117903-02.

You can find the Guaranteed Prize Draw number displayed underneath the main set of six numbers and can check their tickets anytime on the BCLC Lotto! app here.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize and all tickets are valid for one year after the date of the draw.

The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winner’s name will be announced after the winner has come forward to claim the prize.

More information about how to claim a lottery prize is available here.