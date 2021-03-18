​You’ll have to wait a little longer for your COVID-19 rebate cheque from ICBC.

A cyberattack is temporarily delaying the auto insurer from mailing the cheques to customers.

In a March 17th release, it says the attack was on the third-party vendor contracted to provide its printing and distribution services.

“The information held by the vendor is limited to customer names, addresses, COVID-19 rebate cheque amounts and cheque numbers,” ICBC says.

However, it says there’s no indication the culprits got any of this information.

“The event did not impact ICBC’s systems, which are secure,” reads the statement. “Ensuring the safety and security of customers’ information is our top priority.”

ICBC adds it’s actively monitoring the situation with the vendor and will work with the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for British Columbia if any information has been obtained.

It planned to issue the rebate cheques starting this week, but immediately put those plans on hold when the vendor advised of the attack.

Currently, no cheques have been issued, but ICBC is hopeful they’ll start rolling out in the coming weeks.