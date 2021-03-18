Covid-safe community marches are happening across the province tomorrow (Mar. 19th), all in support of B.C.’s old-growth forests.

Those in Port McNeill can expect a crowd on Mine Road out front the Ministry of Forests, starting at 11:30 am.

Gillian Anderson is a Forest March BC 2021 organizer. She says the marches aim to spread the word and advocate for a holistic approach to forestry.

Anderson asks, “Did you know that only two per cent of the original old-growth forest in BC is still standing?”

“Your … neighbours are joining in Forest March BC, a province-wide day of action calling for an immediate moratorium on old-growth logging and a new sustainable management plan for B.C forests that benefits forest workers,” she says.

According to Anderson, the province needs “equitable, nature-based and resilient community-first forestry management to provide more jobs with value-added manufacturing.”

Participants are encouraged to bring a sign and dress up colourfully for the occasion. Covid protocols will be in place, with attendees asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines.

A full list of locations participating can be found here.

And, if you won’t be attending a rally, there are other actions you can take in solidarity with Forest March BC 2021. Visit this website for more info.

– with files from Jon Gauthier