Ferry travellers taking the Alert Bay, Port McNeill or Sointula routes this weekend may see some delays.

On Sunday (Mar. 21st), BC Ferries says the Island Aurora’s sailing schedule will be impacted throughout the day due to a training exercise.

“The training will consist of emergency maneuvering and recovery procedures to facilitate the training and continued proficiency of the crew,” BC Ferries says.

It’s now thanking its customers in advance for their patience and understanding.

Island Aurora is one of BC Ferries’ new hybrid-electric ships. It first entered the fleet in June of last year, and normally sails between the three communities.

