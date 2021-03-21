B.C is launching an anti-racism information campaign to help shed some light on racism while encouraging British Columbians to examine their own personal biases and take a stand against discrimination.

The campaign, which features nine illustrations by IBPOC (Indigenous, Black and people of colour) artists based in British Columbia, will support the province’s long-term commitment to tackling racism by encouraging more open discussion about discrimination.

“We know that talking about racism is uncomfortable and often requires difficult self-reflection and an open mind,” said Rachna Singh, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives.

“This campaign is just the beginning as the Province embarks on various initiatives to combat racism, such as the introduction of an anti-racism act and race-based data collection to modernize various sectors, such as policing, health care and education.”

British Columbians will see the ads across digital and print media. Schools, libraries and members of the Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network will also receive posters to further encourage discussion and learning.

The campaign is coinciding with the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, which was Sunday, March 21st.

The campaign is one of four anti-racism initiatives announced as part of a $1.9-million investment through StrongerBC: BC’s Economic Recovery Plan.

To learn more, visit the government of British Columbia website.