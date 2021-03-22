f you’re unable to get to a COVID-19 immunization clinic, no worries.

If you can arrange it, they could come to you.

Island Health spokesperson, Dominic Abassi, says the health authority has a home vaccine team.

They’ll deliver vaccines to people who are unable to get to clinics for a variety of reasons.

“People with mobility issues who are incapable of getting to a clinic are encouraged to mention this when they call in to the call centre to book their appointment,” Abassi said.

“We also were vaccinating in people’s homes in certain situations, like with clients of home and community care services etc.”

You can book a vaccine appointment for yourself or your spouse when you are eligible to call.

You can also have a family member or friend call for you.

Island Health says it’s easy and safe to book over the phone.

According to Island Health, when you call is based on your age:

Currently eligible

Born in or before 1943 (78-plus seniors) and born in or before 1966 (55-plus Indigenous). Start calling Monday, March 22nd at 12:00pm

Born in or before 1944 (77-plus seniors). Start calling Tuesday, March 23rd at 12:00pm.

Born in or before 1945 (76-plus seniors). Start calling Thursday, March 25th at 12:00pm.

Born in or before 1946 (75-plus seniors). Start calling Saturday, March 27th at 12:00pm.

Call 1-833-348-4787, 7:00am to 7:00pm daily.

You will need to provide your:

legal first and last name,

date of birth,

postal code,

personal health number (a.k.a. Care Card), and

phone number (a direct line to you or your support person).

The call centre agent will confirm your appointment date and time at the location nearest to you.

Once you become eligible, you can call any time.