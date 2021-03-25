John Wesley Edwards was last seen in Courtenay on March 20th of last year (Supplied by: Comox Valley RCMP)

John Wesley “Wes” Edwards has been missing for over a year now, and police in the Comox Valley aren’t slowing down their search.

They’re putting out another call for help from the public, in hopes of finding Edwards. He was last seen in Courtenay on March 20th, 2020.

Edwards was 45-years-old at the time of his disappearance, stood at 5-foot-9, weighed around 145 pounds, with blonde/grey hair and blue eyes.

“The disappearance of Wes is still being actively investigated,” says Cpl. Matt Holst of the Major Crime Unit. “Anything you know, no matter how insignificant it might seem, could be the information that will lead to answers for his friends and family.”

If you see Edwards or know where he may be, you’re urged to call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. But if you wish to remain anonymous, call Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip online.