WestJet gears up for summer, adds new flights in Comox, Nanaimo & Victoria
Photo supplied by: WestJet/Facebook
WestJet is adding 11 new domestic routes in Western Canada.
The new routes include flights between Toronto and Comox, Edmonton and Nanaimo, and Ottawa and Victoria, and eight new routes connecting the prairie provinces to tourism destinations in BC.
Westjet president and CEO Ed Sims says they view the coming months with optimism and their restart plan will be pivotal to the country’s economic recovery.
Sims says with one-in-ten Canadian jobs tied to travel and tourism, “the ripple effect benefits our whole country.”
According to Sims, “if Canadians were to shift two-thirds of their planned international-leisure travel spend towards domestic tourism, it would help sustain 150,000 jobs and accelerate recovery by one year.”
Among the factors behind the airline’s decision are the rollout of vaccines, months of learning appropriate virus precautions, and the coming summer vacation months for people to spend more time outdoors.
New routes:
Route
Frequency
Effective from
Toronto – Fort McMurray
2x weekly (Wed, Sun)
June 6, 2021
Kelowna – Saskatoon
2x weekly (Thu, Sun)
June 24, 2021
Kelowna – Regina
2x weekly (Thu, Sun)
June 24, 2021
Saskatoon – Victoria
2x weekly (Thu, Sun)
June 24, 2021
Winnipeg – Victoria
3x weekly (Thu, Sat, Sun)
June 24, 2021
Edmonton – Kamloops
2x weekly (Thu, Sun)
June 24, 2021
Edmonton – Penticton
2x weekly (Thu, Sun)
June 24, 2021
Edmonton – Nanaimo
2x weekly (Fri, Sun)
June 25, 2021
Prince George – Abbotsford
2x weekly (Fri, Sun)
June 25, 2021
Ottawa – Victoria
1x weekly (Sat)
June 26, 2021
Toronto – Comox
1x weekly (Sat)
June 26, 2021