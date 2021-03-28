UPDATE: Tamika Mountain’s mother-in-law Norine Smith tells Vista Radio “she was found passed away.” We’ve reached out to Alert Bay RCMP for more details.

Original Story:

Police in Alert Bay are searching for missing 18-year-old Tamika Mountain.

She hasn’t been seen since 4:30 Thursday afternoon (Mar. 25th), and police say they’re very concerned for her well-being.

A coordinated search of Cormorant Island with help from Campbell River Search & Rescue was underway that same evening and continued into Friday morning.

However, Mountain wasn’t found.

Commander Sergeant Jennifer Prunty says RCMP now continue their search “using all available resources.”

According to Prunty, police boats are cruising the waters and helicopters are flying above. The Nanaimo Police Dog Service is also assisting with the search.

They’ve followed up on several leads and possible sightings and have been in contact with BC Ferries; however, it’s believed Mountain’s still on the island.

Mountain has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and dark blue jeans. Friends and family add it’s out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tamika Mountain is urged to call the Alert Bay RCMP immediately at (250) 974-5544.