If you live on North Vancouver Island, you will be able to get your vaccine by the end of April.

Island Health says all residents living in or around Port Hardy, Port McNeill, and Port Alice, over the age of 18 can now call in to book an appointment at a local clinic and get their shot starting April 12th.

The letter was sent out to north island residents yesterday.

In the letter the health authority wants to stress that this opening is for those living in those communities only, and will be for first doses, not for those who have already received their shot.

If you want to book your appointment you can call Island Health at 1-833-348-4787 anytime between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm seven days a week.

The authority is asking that you have your phone number, personal healthcare number, postal code, your full name and date of birth ready when you call.

When you call in, staff will let you know, when and where your appointment will be in the region.

More information can be found on Island Health’s website.