With Easter here, and many Vancouver Islanders planning to visit family and friends, Island Health is putting out a reminder.

It’s asking all residents to follow current provincial health guidelines and avoid high-risk activities that have pushed COVID-19 cases to an all-time high throughout the region.

“ We acknowledge the global pandemic continues to be an extremely challenging experience for so many and people are understandably experiencing COVID fatigue,” read a statement from the health authority.

“ However, with daily case counts at current levels and the growing prevalence of variants of concern on Vancouver Island, we cannot afford to let our guard down and undo the progress we have collectively made.”

It also shared some concerning things staff have noticed on the island, including new variants showing up because of non-essential travel to other areas of B.C. and beyond.

Island Health is asking everyone to consider celebrating the long weekend with 10 people in your family household and limit your activities to anything outside,

Some outdoor activities to consider include walking, hiking, biking, golfing, beachcombing, picnicking, horseback riding, playing at the park, canoeing, kayaking, Frisbee golf, or having an Easter egg hunt.

It’s also encouraging people not to travel, unless it is for essential purposes.

Over the last month, the average age of COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital on Vancouver Island is 55, and individuals aged 19-39 represent 45 per cent of all cases within the region.

To read the most up to date information about COVID on the island, visit Island Health’s website.