Port Hardy is gearing up for some spring cleaning.

‘Spring Clean Up Week’ returns to town next week, which means the District of Port Hardy is once again offering free drop-off at the Fox’s Disposal Tacan Site on Steel Road.

Locals can get rid of old furniture, wood waste, carpets, scrap metal and more, starting April 13th through to the 17th, from 11:00 am till 4:00 pm each day.

The district has teamed up with Fox’s Disposal and the Return-It Centre to offer this service, and it says only two vehicles will be permitted in the yard at a time.

“Please respect staff, physical distancing will apply and please follow posted COVID-19 signage,” it says.

Free pickup at the curb will also be available for seniors and persons with disabilities on April 15th and 16th. If you require this service, call Rod at (250) 949-1668 in advance to arrange for pickup.