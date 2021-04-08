Photo provided by the Public Health Agency of Canada

Federal officials say the country’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues to exceed their expectations.

As of today(Thursday), more than 7 million doses have been given in the country.

Over 80 percent of Canadians 80 years and older and more than half of those 70 and older have received their first shot of a vaccine.

Ten percent of those 80 and older and two percent of those 70 and older have received both shots.

Ottawa has distributed over 10.5 million doses of vaccines to provinces and territories and is expecting another 15 million cumulative doses by the end of the month.

Canada’s head of vaccine logistics, Major General Dani Fortin said over 17 million doses are expected from Pfizer-BionTech alone in the next three months.

Fortin said deliveries from Moderna continue at their expected pace with the next shipment of 855,000 doses expected early next week, followed by around 1.2 million doses by the last week of April.

Canada also received its first shipment of around 317,000 AstraZeneca doses from the COVAX facility this morning.

Fortin said we expect to receive a total of 1.9 million doses from COVAX in 2021’s second quarter.