It looks like the desire to ditch the gas tank and go electric is spreading across the province.

A record number of British Columbians have now switched to electric vehicles (EVs), with more than 54,000 light-duty EVs registered in B.C. That’s the findings of a newly released 2020 annual zero-emission vehicle update.

According to the report, B.C.’ers are also adopting EV technology for less traditional vehicles, such as motorcycles and cargo e-bikes, through the Specialty-Use Vehicle Incentive program.

And, since the relaunch of the program in 2017, nearly 550 rebates have been provided for eligible vehicles.

RELATED: Vancouver Island logging, transport companies look to reduce carbon footprint with electric semi-trucks

“With the highest reported uptake rates of EVs in North America, B.C. is quickly becoming a leader in the EV industry,” adds Energy Minister Bruce Ralston.

“Despite challenges from the pandemic, our EV sales remained steady in 2020, making it clear that British Columbians are committed to meeting our CleanBC goals and our transition to a clean energy future,” he says.