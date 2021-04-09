Sad news out of Buckingham Palace.

Prince Philip the husband of Queen Elizabeth has died at the age of 99. Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, is reported to have passed away peacefully Friday morning at Windsor Castle.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth married in 1947 making Philip the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He was the father of four and had eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Philip was recently hospitalized for treatment of an infection and had heart surgery.

No funeral details have been announced.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

“>