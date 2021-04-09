Check your mailbox… ICBC says it’s on track to mail out all 2.86 million COVID-19 rebate cheques by the end of the month.

Most customers who had vehicles insured for all or part of the six-month period between April 1st and September 30th of last year are receiving a rebate averaging $190 per policy.

The rebate is approximately 19 per cent of the premium a customer paid for coverage during the six-month period.

ICBC says it first began mailing small batches of COVID-19 rebate cheques directly to eligible customers two weeks ago, and large-scale distribution started on April 6th. As of yesterday, it says around 940,000 cheques have been issued.

The large mailout, originally scheduled to begin March 15th, was delayed due to a cyberattack on the auto insurer’s print and distribution vendor.

“ICBC is proceeding with its third-party vendor, with extra security measures in place, to print and distribute the vast majority of the remaining COVID-19 rebate cheques,” it adds.