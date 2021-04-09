Don’t be alarmed if you spot a fire burning at the old Port Hardy Baptist Church this weekend.

Local fire crews have teamed up with BC Wildfire Service to conduct a controlled training burn on April 10th and 11th at the former church, located at 6950 Highland Drive.

“Burning activities have been reviewed by the BC Ministry of Environment, District of Port Hardy, and BC Wildfire Service, and the activities are in compliance with applicable municipal and provincial laws and regulations,” Port Hardy Fire Rescue said in a community notice.

However, burning activities are subject to weather conditions to minimize the effects on nearby properties, the environment, and human health from smoke.

Locals are now being advised of road and area closures to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic:

Elk Drive will be closed at the intersection of Trustee Road and Cougar Drive to everyone except local traffic (residents), and access to Elk Drive will be from this intersection only (no access from the west end of Elk Drive).

Trustee Road will be closed from the North Island Mall entrance to the Red Gate.

Highland Drive will be closed at the intersection of McDougal Road.

Security and traffic control will be in place.

A press gallery will be in place, but Port Hardy Fire is asking locals to avoid spectating due to the current restrictions on gatherings. And it notes no unauthorized persons, including media, will be permitted within the “Hot Zone.”