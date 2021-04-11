North Island College’s ‘COVID-19 Student Hope Campaign’ is back, but the NIC Foundation needs help to reach its $50,000 goal.

The campaign was first launched last year to not only help students cut down on financial barriers caused by the pandemic, but give them hope for a brighter future.

This year, the foundation’s executive director Randall Heidt says they want to support 50 students with a $1,000 bursary each; funds will go towards college tuitions, helping students reach their educational, career and life goals.

“COVID-19 has been difficult for everyone, but it has been especially challenging for some students who were unable to work or save for their education because of the pandemic,” Heidt says.

Fortunately, the North Island Students’ Union (NISU) has donated a record $30,000 to the campaign to support students during this important time.

“We are so grateful for NISU’s support and the support of our donors who have helped us raise about $39,000,” adds Heidt. “We are hopeful that community members will be inspired by students supporting students and help us raise the final $11,000. 100 per cent of every donation will directly support a student in need.”

Last year’s bursary applicants included single parents, low-income residents, and disadvantaged youth. Student applications are now being accepted online for 2021; April 27th is the deadline to apply.

To watch inspiring videos from students, or to donate to the ‘COVID-19 Student Hope Campaign,’ visit this website.