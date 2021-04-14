The investigation continues into an incident that ended up with the arrest of a Port Hardy man.

Just after 12:00pm Monday, police received several 911 calls after a man was assaulted in the Chancellor Heights trailer park in Port Hardy.

Investigators believe that the victim had gone to the suspect’s home to confront them, “after a member of their family had been shot by the suspect the day before with an airsoft-type gun,” says Corporal Chris Manseau, media relations officer for the Vancouver island RCMP.

“When the victim arrived, the suspect allegedly went into their residence and returned with a weapon that is believed to have been used on the victim, causing them serious injuries.”

While en route police found out the victim had been taken to a local hospital by witnesses who were concerned for his health and well-being.

Police say the victim suffered serious injuries and needed immediate medical assistance.

When police arrived at the scene the suspect was arrested without incident.

A search warrant was executed and investigators were searching for evidence of both events.

The investigation continues and it appears that the suspect and victim knew each other, and there is no risk to the public.

Port Hardy RCMP front line members are currently speaking with witnesses, and are asking those who have information to come forward.

The suspect has been remanded in custody until their next court appearance on April 19th.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.