It’s time to do some spring cleaning.

Port Hardy’s ‘Spring Clean Up Week’ kicked off on Tuesday, and runs until tomorrow (Saturday).

During the annual event, locals can drop off old furniture, wood waste, carpets, scrap metal, and more to the Fox’s Disposal Tacan Site on Steel Road between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm.

The District of Port Hardy has teamed up with Fox’s Disposal and the Return-It Centre to offer this service, and it says only two vehicles will be permitted in the yard at a time.

“Please respect staff, physical distancing will apply and please follow posted COVID-19 signage,” it adds.