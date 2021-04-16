As we head into this summer-like weekend, Premier John Horgan is reminding us to continue to fight against COVID-19.

Horgan spoke to our newsroom today before he went to get his own COVID vaccination.

Horgan strongly urges listeners to refrain from travelling, no matter how great the weather, for at least the next several weeks.

“Reduce the number of contacts you have, enjoy the weekend ahead, be safe, we’ll get through this together,” Horgan said.

The premier’s advice comes as BC added another thousand or more cases of COVID-19.

This afternoon, health officials reported another 1,005 new ones, including 49 here on Vancouver Island.

There are currently 5,739 cases of COVID-19 that are confirmed variants of concern in B.C.

Of the total cases, 212 are active and the remaining people have recovered.

This includes 3,858 cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant, 71 cases of the B.1.351 (South Africa) variant and 1,810 cases of the P.1 (Brazil) variant.

Of the active overall cases, 425 people are are hospitalized with the virus, 127 of whom are in intensive care.

As well, six more people died from COVID over a 24-hour period.