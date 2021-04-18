More than 1.8 million British Columbians will be invited to register for their COVID-19 vaccine in the week ahead as B.C.’s ‘Get Vaccinated’ program moves forward.

A new schedule for age cohorts to register ensures people know when it’s their turn. The Province is asking B.C.’ers wait until their age cohort is eligible to register:

Monday, April 19th – Registration opens for people aged 40 and up

– Registration opens for people aged Tuesday, April 20th – Registration opens for people aged 35 and up

– Registration opens for people aged Wednesday, April 21st – Registration opens for people aged 30 and up

– Registration opens for people aged Thursday, April 22nd – Registration opens for people aged 25 and up

– Registration opens for people aged Friday, April 23rd – Registration opens for people aged 18 and up

To register, people need their personal health number (found on their CareCard or on the back of their driver’s licence or BC Services Card), their postal code, first and last name, date of birth, and an email address that gets checked regularly or a phone number that can receive texts.

Those born in 1976 and earlier (45 and up), Indigenous peoples 18 and up, and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable are already invited to register through B.C.’s new ‘Get Vaccinated’ system in one of three ways:

Online;

By calling 1 (833) 838-2323 (between 7:00 am – 7:00 pm);

Or in person at a Service BC location.

Registration is the first step, the Province says. And once registered, people will be contacted when it’s their turn to book a vaccine appointment. Those over 63 have already been invited to book.

B.C.’s age-based program runs parallel to the pharmacy program for people age 55 and up. Now, anyone over the age of 55 is eligible to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine in local pharmacies throughout the province. A full list of participating pharmacies can be found here.

Since the ‘Get Vaccinated’ provincial registration and booking system launched on April 6th, more than 1.1 million British Columbians have registered, and more than 400,000 have booked their shot. As of yesterday (Saturday), more than 1.2 million people in B.C. have received their first vaccine dose.