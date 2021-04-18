Ferry-goers should take note of upcoming cancellations along the Campbell River – Quadra Island route.

From May 8th to 13th, BC Ferries says the 11:30 am sailing from Campbell River to Quadra Island, as well as the 12:00 pm sailing from Quadra to Campbell River will be cancelled.

This comes as crews look to complete marine work at Quathiaski Cove. The work is needed as the terminal gears up to accommodate the new Island Class vessels, to be deployed on the route early next year.

BC Ferries is now encouraging ferry travellers to plan accordingly, and is asking customers to avoid non-essential travel during this time period if possible.

On Tuesday, May 11th, BC Ferries says the 10:30 am ‘Dangerous Goods’ sailing from Campbell River is being moved to 9:30 am. This means all customers will have access to the 10:30 am sailing that day.