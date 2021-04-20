The Quatsino First Nation at Cole Harbour is reporting a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The person, and members of their household, have started their self-isolation.

Public Health is currently contacting tracing to notify people that may have been in close contact.

The nation is responding by moving to the Red (critical) Phase of its COVID response.

This means community members should limit their travel to the Mount Waddington Regional District (except medical appointments and work requirements) and limit contacts to their immediate household

The K’ak’ot’lats’i School has moved to online learning delivery and that will be reassessed on April 27th.

The daycare is also closed.

Band Staff will be working remotely except where necessary.

Meanwhile, cigarette sales will be limited to Monday 8:00am to 3:00pm and Friday 8:00am to 12:00pm.

Members are also being asked to work from home if possible, monitor themselves and their family for symptoms, and get tested if any symptoms develop.

Testing is available in the community (250-230-2498) or through Island Health (250-902-6091).