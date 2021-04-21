The Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce wants to hear your thoughts on the fed’s decision to close fish farms in the Discovery Islands.

Set for tomorrow (Thursday) at 12:00 pm via ZOOM, a virtual Q&A is seeking questions from the community in regards to the topic that’s been on the minds of many.

The local Chamber says the idea for the Q&A was sparked after the BC Salmon Farmers Association’s report called ‘Consequences of the Decision to Shut Down Salmon Farming in the Discovery Islands’ was released.

“The report states that the Discovery Islands decision, if unaltered, will put nearly 1,500 well-paid B.C. jobs at risk and cause the euthanization of up to 10.7 million fish (equivalent to over 210 million meals). This decision puts the entire $1.6 billion industry in B.C. at risk,” the Chamber says.

With this in mind, executive director Mary Ruth Snyder feels it necessary to provide a platform for people to not only engage directly, but also ask questions regarding the fall-out of the decision.

“There is no question the economic impact will be felt by our entire community,” Snyder adds.

The Chamber invited BCSFA executive director John Paul Fraser to share the latest information and answer any questions. He’ll be providing a virtual presentation, along with updates, followed by a Q&A.

For more details, or to register for tomorrow’s virtual Q&A, email: exdir@crchamber.ca