Shortly after new travel restrictions came into play, EComm – British Columbia’s largest emergency communications centre – reported a spike in 911 calls.

“We are receiving calls on 911 from people asking questions about travel restrictions,” EComm said in a tweet Friday afternoon. “Remember: 911 is for emergencies only. Help us help keep emergency lines free for people who need help from police, fire or ambulance.”

In a previous release, EComm stated these types of calls do not belong on 911. It said they tie up important resources from people who may be experiencing life or death emergencies.

With this in mind, it’s now sharing some tips with the public in regards to non-emergency calls, which can be found here.

And if you do have any questions about travel restrictions in B.C., EComm urges you to visit the BC Gov’s website.