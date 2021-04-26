North Island police are spotlighting an app designed to help locate missing children.

The Port Hardy and Port Alice RCMP have joined forces with the Missing Children Society of Canada.

The society was established in 1986 and has evolved from handing out posters, to utilizing the latest technology to assist various police forces in their investigations.

They now have an option where the public can play an integral role in these investigations.

Their app, called MCSCU rescu, is available through both Apple and Android devices.

To get involved:

download the app,

view the active cases.

leave a tip about a missing child (this can be confidential and anonymous) and,

register to receive a tip. When a child goes missing in your area, you will receive a text.

When the app is downloaded, the user can set their geographical area to ensure all the information and alerts regarding the missing child is local and relevant.

The two forces say that “police work actively with MCSCU rescu to provide information and updates, all of which are directly sent to the public via text.”

The local RCMP is encouraging everyone to download this app and sign up for text updates.

“The more individuals involved can result in more tips for the police, and hopefully a quick and safe recovery for the missing child,” they said.

For more information go to rescu.mcsc.ca