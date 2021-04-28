Attention dog owners: Something new might be coming to town, and it’s all for your furry friend.

The District of Port Hardy council is thinking about opening a fenced dog park.

With this in mind, they’re now seeking community input. They want to know if you’d utilize the park, and where you think it should be located.

The district currently has an off-leash dog park area off Trustee Road at the entrance to the North Island Mall, but says “we are also considering, based on feedback, that a possible location could be at the ballfield on Park Drive.”

If you’d like to share your thoughts, the district has launched an online survey for public feedback. The survey closes on June 18th.