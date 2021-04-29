Call it the little engine that could: All’s well after an airplane taking off from Port Hardy airport lost one of its engines.

Yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon, Port Hardy Fire asked locals to avoid the area around the airport due to an “aviation incident” involving an inbound plane.

After takeoff, the pilot noticed one of his engines died on him. He then quickly swung around and landed back at the airport, Port Hardy Fire tells Vista Radio.

Fire crews responded as a precautionary measure, and no injuries were reported. They took to social media at around 5:30 pm to share the good news: “aircraft has landed and all persons ok.”