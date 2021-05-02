New bridge (Photo: Cape Scott Park and the North Coast Trail/Facebook)

With warmer weather upon us and travel restrictions in place, more Vancouver Islanders are stepping into the outdoors and exploring their regional zone.

And thanks to a new bridge at Hansen’s Lagoon on the Cape Scott Trail, North Island hikers now have much easier access to Nels Bight and Guise Bay.

A post on the Cape Scott Park and North Coast Trail Facebook page states that his past winter’s heavy weather washed away the lagoon’s existing bridge, which meant an upgrade was much needed.

“Our crew has recently installed a replacement bridge,” they say. “Happy hiking everyone!”