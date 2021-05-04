All pregnant people 16 and older have been moved up the cue to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

They are now eligible to receive the vaccines as a priority population through B.C.’s Immunization Plan.

“All Health Canada-approved vaccines are safe and effective, and I encourage everyone to register and receive their vaccine as soon as they are eligible. Today, this includes people who are pregnant,” said provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“We have reviewed the data here in B.C. and this shows pregnant people experience severe illness from COVID-19 at a rate that is similar to people who are in their 50s. By prioritizing pregnant people today, we add another layer of protection for them, their babies and their communities.”

To book a vaccine, people who are pregnant can:

register at gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated if they have not done so already,

Or call 1-833-838-2323 and identify as being pregnant. Online booking for pregnant people is not available.

“We are fortunate to have had the ability to track data across Canada to better understand the real impact of COVID-19 in pregnancy,” said Dr. Deborah Money, BC Women’s Hospital, Provincial Health Services Authority.

“My hope is that knowing vaccines are safe and effective at any point in pregnancy will encourage those who are currently pregnant to take the opportunity to get vaccinated.”

Registration is now open for everyone aged 18-plus in B.C.

People 50-and-older who have registered can expect to start receiving email and text notifications to book vaccine appointments beginning on the following days:

Today (Tuesday, May 4th): 52-plus (1969 or earlier)

Thursday, May 6th: 50-plus (1971 or earlier)

As of May 4th, 2021, more than 1.8 million people in B.C. have received their first vaccine dose, with that number increasing every day.