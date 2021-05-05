If you hear a loud noise tomorrow, don’t fret: It’ll likely be siren system testing.

The Kwakiutl and Gwa’Sala-‘Naxwada’xw First Nations are testing their emergency tsunami siren system Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, Port Hardy Emergency says the test is on tap for 10:00 am.

With this in mind, those living in immediate and neighbouring Port Hardy areas are now being forewarned of any noise.