As part of the British Columbia provincial ban on non-essential travel, the BC RCMP will be setting up COVID-19 Travel Restriction Road Checks at four locations starting on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

The checks are part of the provincial enforcement actions that are meant to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 throughout the province by limiting travel between three regions: Lower Mainland/ Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island, and Norther/Interior.

COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Road Checks will be located at:

Highway 1 in the Boston Bar area (about an hour North of Hope)

Highway 3 in the Manning Park area (between Hope and Princeton)

Highway 5 in the Old Toll Booth area (near the Summit of the Coquihalla)

Highway 99 in the Lillooet area (to prevent travel south into Whistler and Vancouver)

People traveling for essential reasons through those areas can expect traffic delays. Signage will be in place informing travelers of upcoming road check locations and providing safe u-turn routes should motorists determine that their travel is not essential and wish to avoid the road check. Commercial vehicles will not be subject to road checks.

At the road check locations police officers will be asking for identification from drivers, documentation regarding the driver’s name and address, and the purpose for the driver’s travel.

If an officer determines that a person is travelling for non-essential reasons they will be directed to leave the region. Those refusing to do so may face fines under the Emergency Program Act.

The RCMP says it is encouraging everyone to avoid non-essential travel at this time.

For more information regarding provincial enforcement please visit the BC Government COVID-19 information pages.