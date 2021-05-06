Two school districts on the North Island are getting ready to add new electric buses to their school bus fleets.

Both School District 84 (Gold River area) and 85 (Port Hardy) are two of thirteen districts across B.C. to purchase electric school buses. They’ll each be getting one electric bus.

This comes as welcome news for North Island MLA Michele Babchuk, who notes people living in rural communities can sometimes feel left behind with technological advancements.

But now, thanks to electric buses, she says “we’re investing in the future right now,” while adding “this shows that a greener, emissions-free future is possible for everyone, everywhere.”

The Ministry of Education’s ‘Bus Acquisition Program’ provided $13 million for 31 school districts to buy a total of 101 new buses, including 18 electric buses. Each electric bus costs around $350,000, which is more than double the price of a diesel bus ($150,000).

School districts that buy electric buses also have access to provincial funding for necessary charging station infrastructure, Babchuk says:

According to the Province, the cost of electricity is less than fuel, and fewer moving mechanical parts means electric buses need much less repair and maintenance.

They say travel on an electric bus is not only smoother and quieter than a traditional diesel bus, but healthier too. The buses are highly efficient, produce zero carbon dioxide emissions, and are much more cost-effective to operate over time.

The following districts have purchased electric buses for 2020-21: