Port Hardy council is sending a big congratulations to Cpl. Chris Voller.

The Quadra Island RCMP detachment commander used to work at the Port Hardy detachment, and was recently one of nine to receive a British Columbia Reconciliation Award.

The award recognizes both people and organizations who’ve demonstrated exceptional leadership, integrity, respect, and commitment to furthering reconciliation with Indigenous peoples in B.C.

At their April 27th meeting, councillor Fred Robertson said “I think it would be a good thing for council to write him a letter and congratulate him on receiving the award.”

“I believe we were part of the recommendation for that award,” Robertson noted, adding: “I think he is in pretty illustrious company right now in receiving that award.”

Mayor Dennis Dugas feels Voller’s recognition is “well deserved.” He says he “obviously earned it,” and says he did a great job while working out of the Port Hardy detachment.

“We sure miss him, that’s for sure,” added Dugas.

Sending a letter of congratulations was approved anonymously by council.

Throughout his career, Voller says he’s sought out postings where he could work with Indigenous communities, “intent on having a positive impact.” You can read his full bio here.