The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC is investigating an officer-involved shooting on the Ucluelet First Nation.

Yesterday (May 8th) at around 5:15 pm, Ucluelet RCMP was called to a home in the 600-block of Albert Road after receiving a report of a disturbance and a man in need of medical attention.

When officers arrived, the man and a woman were located, and the woman was found reportedly in possession of a weapon.

Police fired shots, and she suffered serious gunshot injuries. Both the man and woman were sent to hospital.

The Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government (Ucluelet First Nation) has since confirmed via Facebook that there was a “serious incident” in hitac̓u yesterday.

“Full details are currently under investigation,” they say. “A statement for public information will be issued when complete details have been provided.”

The IIO is now asking anyone with relevant information to call its witness line toll-free at 1 (855) 446-8477, or reach out via the contact form on its website.