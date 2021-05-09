More schools have been added to Island Health’s COVID-19 exposure list: École des Deux Mondes in Campbell River is reporting an exposure event on May 4th and 5th.

Over in Victoria, Mill Bay Nature School is reporting an exposure on April 28th, 29th, 30th, and May 3rd; and more recently, École John Stubbs in Victoria is reporting an exposure on May 5th and 6th.

This means ten schools now sit on the exposure list: One is in Campbell River, and the remaining nine are in Victoria. Island Health says schools will be removed from the list 14 days after the last exposure date.

According to the health authority, those identified as cases and close contacts will be instructed to self-isolate directly by Public Health teams.

If you haven’t been contacted by Public Health, it says your child didn’t have a high-risk exposure. This means they should continue to attend school unless they start experiencing symptoms. Key symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, loss of sense of smell or taste, and difficulty breathing.

For more details, including the Covid school notification process, visit Island Health’s website.