Post-Secondary students heading back to class this fall are going to have different learning options available to them.

North Island College is offering on-campus, digital, and blended which combines digital learning and on-campus classes this September.

“Having certainty for our students has been our highest priority during these uncertain times,” said Tony Bellavia, acting vice president, academic. “We’re pleased to be able to confirm our delivery methods for the entire academic year so students can develop their educational plans with confidence.”

Bellavia adds that some programs will be offered with both digital and on-campus options, providing increased flexibility and access for students.

“We’ve learned a lot over the last year and had valuable feedback from students about what programs work well with digital delivery,” said Bellavia. “To provide students with additional flexibility we’ve also identified some programs which we can offer either fully digital or fully on-campus, so students can select the delivery method that works best for them.”

Program areas with various delivery options include business, criminology, digital design + development, fine arts, tourism & hospitality, and university studies.

NIC says students with full course loads will get their timetable May 18th, with course registration starting for continuing students on June 7th and new students on June 14th.

Students can also book online advising appointments to discuss their educational goals.