A tiny Vancouver Island village is once again asking visitors to keep away.

The Village of Zeballos – located roughly 2.5 hours Northwest of Campbell River, with a population of about 100 people – is pleading with travellers to cancel any planned visits.

With provincial travel restrictions now in place, people aren’t able to travel outside their regional zone, or health authority, unless it’s essential.

With this in mind – and the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing – Mayor Julie Colborne (on behalf of Zeballos council) says many local businesses and organizations have scaled down operations to just essential services.

This is in an effort to “concentrate on our personal health and the safety of our community members,” she notes.

Colborne says Zeballos is a very small, remote community with limited medical resources and community services.

And while the area is a well-known haven for outdoor enthusiasts and backroad adventurers, she says “everyone can still enjoy the outdoors, but for now let’s do so in our own communities.”

“We appreciate your understanding of this request, and look forward to welcoming everyone back to our beautiful area in the future,” Colborne adds.