Following a boat fire in Port Hardy, fire crews are putting out a reminder to always have a working fire extinguisher onboard your boat.

On Tuesday (May 11th), Port Hardy Fire Rescue was called after a small boat caught fire that same morning at Fisherman’s Wharf.

“A great response by our crews for a small fire in the cab of a commercial fishing boat,” they said.

However, they credited “quick work” by the boat’s owner – and their use of a working fire extinguisher – for putting out the majority of the blaze before crews arrived on scene. Firefighters then checked for hotspots before ensuring the fire was fully out.

With this in mind, Port Hardy Fire says boat owners should always have a working fire extinguisher onboard – not just for safety reasons, but because “it’s the law!”