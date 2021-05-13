Island Health says it has found two more temporary doctors, which means those in Port McNeill and surrounding areas will have continued access to primary care services.

Starting this month, Dr. Nicole Bennett-Boutilier will provide these services and coverage at Port McNeill Hospital. Then in June, Dr. John Fitzgerald will begin providing temporary primary care services.

Island Health says it has also leased space at 1584 Broughton Blvd. to use as an immediate clinic location to support primary care appointments while a long-term model is developed.

“It is important to note this location is not a walk-in clinic and will be for booked appointments only,” Island Health says.

The two doctors will also support the Port McNeill Medical Collaborative, which will stay open and continue to provide primary care appointments at this time.

“Dr. Armogam will continue to work at the clinic and we thank him for his continued leadership and commitment to providing health care services to the community.”

Starting next Wednesday (May 19th), people who want to see either Dr. Bennett-Boutilier or Dr. Fitzgerald can phone 1 (866) 956-2007 to schedule appointments.

First Nations communities and individuals can also access the First Nations Health Authority’s First Nations Virtual Doctor of the Day services from 8:30 am till 4:30 pm, 7 days a week. Indigenous people and their family members can access the program to address their health and wellness needs. You’re asked to call 1 (855) 344-3800 to book an appointment.

“Island Health remains committed to the vision of establishing a health authority owned and operated primary care clinic in Port McNeill. A recent Request for Proposals for suitable clinic space has closed and the process is underway,” it adds.

“The support of the two additional physicians and use of the leased space are considered an interim solution while the new primary care model is established and recruitment of permanent physician coverage continues.”

Island Health says it’s also working with multiple physician partners and groups to ensure ongoing physician coverage at Port McNeill Hospital. In partnership with the remaining local physician, it says physicians from neighbouring communities and physician locums, physician coverage has been scheduled for the hospital.