Comox-born goaltender Adin Hill is heading to the World Hockey Championships in Latvia.

The 6’6” Hill was among the 25 players named to Canada’s roster.

The 25-year-old started 19 games for the Arizona Coyotes this past season, posting nine wins, two shutouts, and a 2.74 goals against average.

Before his NHL career began, Hill played in 121 games for the Portland Winterhawks from 2013 to 2016.

Three goaltenders, eight defencemen and 14 forwards were selected by general manager Roberto Luongo and assistant GM Shane Doan, and the rest of Canada’s management team.

Prior to travelling to Latvia tomorrow, players and staff were required to self-isolate or follow their league COVID-19 protocols as of May 10th and will be tested for COVID three times.

Upon arrival in Latvia, all team personnel will enter a three-day quarantine at the hotel before entering a team quarantine on May 18.

Canada opens the 2021 IIHF World Championship next Friday, May 21st host Latvia.

Canada will also face Finland, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Norway and the United States in the preliminary round before the tournament wraps up with the bronze and gold medal games on Sunday, June 6.

Since 1931, Canada has won the world championship 20 times – not counting the years when Olympic Winter Games gold medallists were also considered world champions. Canada has also collected 13 silver medals and seven bronze.