Everyone over the age of 18 in the province can now sign up for their vaccine appointment.

Registration opened this morning for those born in 2003 or earlier.

To set up your time slot though you have to make sure you signed up through the Get Vaccinated program.

Once you do, the province will send you a reminder via text or email to book your appointment.

So far in British Columbia, over 2.3 million people have received at least their first shot of the vaccine.

For more information on B.C’s vaccine rollout, or to learn how you can get your vaccine, visit the Government of British Columbia website.