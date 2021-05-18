Better ventilation, electric buses and better energy efficiency are on the way for some school districts on North Vancouver Island.

The province is dishing out millions for upgrades at schools in The Comox Valley, Campbell River, and the North Island.

They are heading to a variety of projects like the School Enhancement Program (SEP), which helps out with repair and maintenance needs, or the Bus Acquisition Program (BUS), which helps replace old buses that have reached their limit.

On the north island the school districts included in the grants are:

Comox Valley School District (SD 71), totaling $975,000. The money will be used for roofing upgrades at Mark R. Isfeld Senior Secondary and HVAC upgrades at Brooklyn Elementary.

Campbell River School District (SD 72), totalling $1,758,344 for roofing upgrades at Penfield Elementary and HVAC upgrades at Carihi Secondary. The district is also getting three new buses through the Bus Acquisition Program.

Vancouver Island North School District (SD 85), totaling $1,268,753. The money will be used for interior construction at Port Hardy Secondary and LED light upgrades at North Island Secondary.

B.C’s Minister of Education Jennifer Whiteside says investing in our kids, and making sure they have a safe space to learn is extremely important.

“With over 1,500 public schools throughout our province, maintaining and improving our facilities is a critical priority to ensure students are learning in healthy, efficient and positive environments, no matter where they live,” said Whiteside.

“From ventilation and heating, to energy efficiency and lighting, increased maintenance funding allows districts to tackle immediate priorities and focus on providing the best learning experience possible for every B.C. student.”

To see the full list of schools included, visit the Province of British Columbia’s website.