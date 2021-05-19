“We are beyond excited to be able to create dozens of much-needed new licensed child care spaces,” says Campbell River-based Little Timbers Children’s Centre owner, Kelley Scott.

It’s no surprise the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has brought challenges to parents across Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, and beyond.

But now, more parents residing on the North Island will have the option to return to work, go back to school, or pursue other opportunities.

So says the Province of B.C., as it invests in nearly 200 new child care spaces for the area: three projects in the region are being supported, in an effort to create new licensed spaces in Courtenay, Campbell River, and Cumberland.

New child care spaces are on the way for families in the following communities:

Courtenay (75 spaces)

Campbell River (30 spaces)

Cumberland (85 spaces)

In Courtenay, Beaufort Children’s Centre – located within North Island College – is expanding an existing facility to create 75 new licensed child care spaces, including 12 infant/toddler spaces, 46 spaces for children aged three years to kindergarten, and 17 school-age spaces.

“Bringing 75 new spaces to the college will give both parents and their young children even better learning opportunities that will benefit our entire community for generations,” says Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard.

Over in Cumberland, the village is partnering with SD71 and the Boys and Girls Club to add a modular building at Cumberland Community school.

Set to open next spring, the facility will create 85 new licensed child care spaces, with 10 infant/toddler spaces, 50 spaces for children aged three years to kindergarten, and 25 school-age spaces.

Meanwhile, in Campbell River, 30 new licensed child care spaces – including 20 spaces for children aged three years to kindergarten, and 10 school-age spaces – are opening up through Little Timbers Children’s Centre.

“I feel fortunate to have worked closely with children and their families, as well as providing child care in Campbell River for nearly two decades,” adds Little Timbers Children’s Centre owner Kelley Scott.

“We are beyond excited to be able to create dozens of much-needed new licensed child care spaces and are eager to provide quality early learning programming to support local families and our community,” she says.

The Province has funded almost 26,000 new licensed spaces since the launch of Childcare BC – more than 6,000 of which are now open. More details here.