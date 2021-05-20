The North Island Seniors Housing Foundation (NISHF) is awaiting the go-ahead for its proposed assisted seniors housing project in Port Hardy.

The 40-unit building would be built on eight-acres located beside the North Island Mall on Trustee Road; that space has been reserved for the project.

The foundation has been working on plans for new seniors’ housing in town for the past four years, and Chairperson Gord Patterson says this type of housing is much needed.

And with this in mind, the foundation applied for project funding through B.C.’s Community Housing Fund (CHF). This is the government’s 10 year, $7-billion housing plan announced back in 2018.

However, Patterson says project approval is expected any day now. He says BC Housing is currently evaluating all January 2021 provincial housing proposals, and will soon be announcing whether or not they’ll be funding the Port Hardy project.

“All requests will be given a ranking score to be forwarded to the Minister for review,” Patterson says. “Local/regional, federal, and provincial support is essential. It will then be up to the Minister’s office, assisted by local MLA support, to make the final determination to announce which community projects will be funded.”

According to the CHF website, project proposals must reflect a mix of rents and incomes within a single building, including 30 per cent affordable housing (moderate income), 50 per cent rent geared to income (housing income limit), and 20 per cent deep subsidy (deep subsidy income limit).

Patterson notes that the community support has been overwhelming: “North Island communities are wonderful, made even better by our natural multicultural environment, an inter-agency willingness to work together, generosity of business individuals and community groups, volunteerism, and the grace & presence of our senior citizens.”

“Our pioneers have given us so much,” he says.

Patterson’s also grateful to those in support of the project – who’ve shared their opinions with provincial and federal representatives.

“Please keep your fingers crossed that our North Island receives good news,” he says, “and please voice your support for North Island seniors and elders housing wellness.”

For more updates on this project, visit the North Island Seniors Housing Foundation Facebook page.