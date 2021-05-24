A woman is alive thanks to the quick actions of North Island RCMP officers.

On Friday, Port Hardy RCMP received multiple calls about a suicidal woman walking into the ocean with the plan to kill herself.

Police say by the time officers arrived, she was already very far from shore.

Without hesitation, RCMP Constable Dupuy and Constable Spenner both swam out to the female and rescued her.

Once safely on shore, she was taken to hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Port Hardy RCMP says the quick thinking of both constables saved the woman’s life.

They are also thanking the public for calling in to report the incident, which helped police respond quickly.