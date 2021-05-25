Police believe someone deliberately set a fire that torched a shed and damaged a neighbouring home in Port Hardy.

It happened Friday in the Gwa’Sala-‘Nakwaxda-xw’s Indigenous community.

The RCMP says the fire is suspicious and is now being investigated.

No one was injured.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue reported that the shed was fully involved and while it went up quickly and was a write-off, crews did great work with exposure protection and keeping the fire from extending to a nearby house.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.

